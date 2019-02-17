

Rob Cooper, CTV Barrie





One man is dead after a skiing accident at Blue Mountain Resort on Saturday afternoon.

According to brother-in-law Orval Thompson, 39-year-old Tim Smuck succumbed to his injuries after hitting a tree.

“I saw (Smuck) and his buddy collide like bumper cars you could say,” said Thompson. “They careened, his buddy wiped out, and Tim was pitched forward into the trees that shelter the top of the voyager chair lift”

According to Provincial Police, Smuck was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Smuck is survived by his fiancée Holly Thompson and their two boys, Ace; 3, and Lincoln; 1.

“I spoke to them briefly this morning and (I) just said the same thing, dad had a big fall,” said Holly, “(he) was very hurt, and so he's gone on to heaven.”

Smuck and his family live in the London area, but they have ties to Simcoe County.

Four years ago Smuck and his fiancée lost their twelve-day-old son, while late last year Holly was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The family plans to set up a GoFundMe account.