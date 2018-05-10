

CTV Barrie





A York Region man is dead after his vehicle rolled down an embankment on Highway 124.

The single-vehicle crash happened on a stretch of the highway in McDougall Township, just north of Parry Sound on Wednesday afternoon.

The OPP says the vehicle left the highway and rolled down an embankment. The driver, 43-year-old David Sheffe of Maple, Ont. was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

Highway 124 was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.