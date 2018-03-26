

CTV Barrie





A man is dead after going through the ice on Lake Simcoe on Saturday.

Brock Deputy Fire Chief Wayne Ward says a group of six snowmobilers were out on the ice between Thorah Island and Beaverton when one of the riders went into the water.

The rider was airlifted to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Durham Regional Police says a 50-year-old Brechin man was later pronounced dead.

The cause of death hasn’t been released.