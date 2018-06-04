

CTV Barrie





One man is dead, following a crash between a waste disposal truck and another vehicle in Innisfil.

South Simcoe Police say one vehicle was headed north on Sideroad 10 when the collision happened with a southbound vehicle. The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Sideroad 10 was closed between the 5th and 6th Line for nearly 10 hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

