Ontario Provincial Police are still trying to determine what led to a deadly boating accident in Bracebridge.

A man’s body was recovered from Bird Lake by the OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

He was missing for several hours, after he was thrown from his boat. It’s not yet clear what caused him to go overboard.

Police haven’t revealed whether anyone else was on board.

The man’s identity has not yet been made public. ­­