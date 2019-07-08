

CTV Barrie





Police are still investigating the circumstances that lead to a man being in the waters of Lake Huron late last week.

After noticing an aluminum boat circling on the lake, some quick-thinking civilians jumped into action and recovered the man from the water off the shores in Southhampton on Friday morning.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and has since died.

The OPP is asking anyone with information to contact them.

They say while police are investigating this incident, it is not considered suspicious.