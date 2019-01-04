Featured
Man dies after attempting to climb wall at Blue Mountain Resort
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, January 4, 2019
Provincial police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man at the Blue Mountain Resort early Friday morning.
Police say the man attempted to climb the wall outside a building in the Blue Mountain Village when he appears to have lost his footing and fell to the ground.
Crews responded to the scene shortly before 3 a.m. and transported the man to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.
A post-mortem is scheduled.