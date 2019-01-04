

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man at the Blue Mountain Resort early Friday morning.

Police say the man attempted to climb the wall outside a building in the Blue Mountain Village when he appears to have lost his footing and fell to the ground.

Crews responded to the scene shortly before 3 a.m. and transported the man to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

A post-mortem is scheduled.