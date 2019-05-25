

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say a crash near Orillia, Ont., has left a man dead and a woman with life-threatening injuries.

OPP say they were called to the collision in Ramara Township on Saturday after a vehicle making a left turn was struck by a southbound car.

They say the male driver of the vehicle that made the turn was pronounced dead in hospital and the female passenger was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say the woman was then transported to a Toronto hospital for treatment.

Police did not immediately release information on charges as the investigation is ongoing.

Police are also asking witnesses to come forward.