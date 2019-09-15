A 24-year-old man is dead and his twin brother is in serious condition after an early morning crash in Bolton.

Police say it happened just after 4:00 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Sant Farm Drive and Queensgate Boulevard.

According to police it’s still unknown how the driver lost control of the vehicle that caused him to drive through an intersection and into a tree on Landsbridge Street.

“As a result of the collision the driver was deceased at the scene and the passenger was sent to Sunnibrook Hospital with serious injuries,” said Constable Ian Michel with the Caledon OPP.

Investigators believe speed and not wearing a seatbelt were factors in the fatal crash.

Police have not been able to rule out if alcohol or drugs were a factor, and are waiting on the toxicology results.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caledon OPP.