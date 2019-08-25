

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say one man is dead and another is missing after a boat crash Saturday night.

OPP say they were called to Stoney Lake in North Kawartha, Ont., for reports that two boats collided.

They say five people were located and brought to shore.

Police say a 31-year-old-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene.

They say another 31-year-old man is missing.

Police say four people were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.