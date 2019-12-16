HALIBURTON COUNTY -- A man is dead after his truck broke through the ice in Haliburton County.

Provincial Police say it happened just after 4 p.m. on Saturday on Bushwolf Lake in Dysart, et al., north of Haliburton.

According to police, the truck was out on the lake ploughing a track when it broke through the ice. When emergency crews arrived, the man was still inside the submerged pickup truck.

The 57-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are reminding everyone that no ice is safe ice.