Man dead after truck breaks through ice in Haliburton County
Published Monday, December 16, 2019 12:15PM EST
An Ontario Province Police officer is seen in this file photo.
HALIBURTON COUNTY -- A man is dead after his truck broke through the ice in Haliburton County.
Provincial Police say it happened just after 4 p.m. on Saturday on Bushwolf Lake in Dysart, et al., north of Haliburton.
According to police, the truck was out on the lake ploughing a track when it broke through the ice. When emergency crews arrived, the man was still inside the submerged pickup truck.
The 57-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police are reminding everyone that no ice is safe ice.