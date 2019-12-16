CITY OF KAWARTHA LAKES -- One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash over the weekend.

It happened around 5:19 p.m. Sunday on Simcoe Street, north of High Park Road in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

According to police, a northbound vehicle lost control and crossed over into the southbound lane, where it struck an oncoming vehicle. The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 61-year-old man from Cannington, Ont., was killed in the crash.

Police say at the time of the collision, the road was covered with snow and visibility was poor.