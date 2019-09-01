Featured
Man dead after being ejected from vehicle
An Ontario Provincial Police badge is seen in this file photo. (File Photo/The Canadian Press)
Craig Momney, CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, September 1, 2019 7:29PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 1, 2019 8:02PM EDT
A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Clearview Township.
Police say it happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Saturday on Fairgrounds Road.
After the initial investigation, police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle after it drove into a ditch.
Police say a 46-year-old man from Clearview Township was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s name has not been released.