

Craig Momney, CTV Barrie





A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Clearview Township.

Police say it happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Saturday on Fairgrounds Road.

After the initial investigation, police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle after it drove into a ditch.

Police say a 46-year-old man from Clearview Township was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.