Barrie firefighters battled a blaze at a rooming house near the city’s downtown.

The fire broke out at 26 Ross Street just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they were met with flames and heavy smoking coming from the main floor of the house.

Crews entered the home, and found a man critically injured inside.

Paramedics confirm to CTV News that the man was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre with third-degree burns on parts of his body.

Firefighters did a search of the other units inside the house, but no one else was found, and there were no other injuries.

It’s not yet known what caused the fire to break out.