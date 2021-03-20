BARRIE, ONT. -- A man is in critical condition after a car fell on top of him at a Barrie garage.

It happened at about 9 a.m. Saturday at the Barrie Do-It-Yourself Garage near Innisfil and Tiffin Streets.

The garage provides space and tools for members of the public to fix their vehicles on their own. They also have mechanics on staff to offer paid support.

A spokesperson for Ornge says the man in his 50s was first rushed to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH). An air ambulance picked the man up and transferred him to Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital.