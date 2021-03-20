Advertisement
Man critically injured by falling car at Barrie DIY garage
Published Saturday, March 20, 2021 11:02AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, March 20, 2021 7:21PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- A man is in critical condition after a car fell on top of him at a Barrie garage.
It happened at about 9 a.m. Saturday at the Barrie Do-It-Yourself Garage near Innisfil and Tiffin Streets.
The garage provides space and tools for members of the public to fix their vehicles on their own. They also have mechanics on staff to offer paid support.
A spokesperson for Ornge says the man in his 50s was first rushed to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH). An air ambulance picked the man up and transferred him to Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital.
