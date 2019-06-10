

CTV Barrie





The driver of a sports car travelling on Highway 400 is 'lucky to be alive' after a collision, police say.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the motorist was driving northbound on the highway when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over, flattening the top of the car on Monday morning.

Sgt. Schmidt says the driver suffered only minor injuries, saying in a Twitter post, "I can tell you witnesses didn't expect to see him come crawling out of this car."

He was taken to a local hospital.

Witnesses say the driver cut in front of a delivery truck when he appeared to lose control near Highway 89.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and say road conditions at the time were damp, but "no reason for someone losing control," Sgt. Schmidt says.