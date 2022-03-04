Man convicted twice of attempted murder sentenced to 3 years probation

Warning: Readers may find the contents disturbing.

A Minden, Ont. man convicted of attempted murder twice has been sentenced to three years probation.

Warren Mann spent the equivalent of 10 years behind bars awaiting his sentencing for the July 2012 violent attack on a woman he believed was his girlfriend.

In a Barrie courtroom Friday, Justice Michelle Fuerst detailed the events of the attack, calling it an "explosion of anger."

She said Mann "repeatedly and forcefully banged" the victim's head against the bedroom floor. "He choked her throat. He delivered high-velocity blows to her abdomen of a kind usually seen in motor vehicle accidents."

Justice Fuerst added she found "he carried out those acts with an intent to kill."

The victim suffered severe brain damage and devastating physical and emotional damage.

During her victim impact statement, the woman's daughter said her mother had become a different person than who she was before the attack.

TWICE CONVICTED

Mann has been out on bail since early 2021 after the Ontario Court of Appeal overturned his 2015 attempted murder conviction and subsequent life sentence.

The panel determined the presiding judge errored in allowing the jury to hear inadmissible evidence, ultimately violating Mann's charter rights.

However, in December, Justice Fuerst found the 59-year-old former trucker guilty again.

In a joint submission, the crown and defence asked the judge that Mann be sentenced to three years probation, which she accepted.

Among his probation conditions, Mann is prohibited from contacting the victim or her family. He also has to submit DNA samples to Barrie police and inform his probation officer of any intimate relationships.

CTV News will not be identifying the victim or her family in this matter.