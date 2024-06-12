Man convicted in deadly Hwy 11 drunk driving crash arrested for driving while prohibited

The man convicted of driving drunk in the October 2014 crash along Highway 11 that killed his passenger is back behind bars.

Andrew Fallows, 35, appeared in a virtual Barrie courtroom Wednesday from jail at Central North Correctional Centre following his arrest last month on Chippewas of Rama First Nation.

According to Rama police, Fallows was charged with driving while prohibited and possession of 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place.

Fallows has been out on full parole since August 2021. He was sentenced to nine years in prison in late 2017 and was prohibited from driving for 12 years following his release.

Fallows was convicted of impaired and dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing the death of his passenger, Shania Slater.

"Shania probably would be in shock too, just like I am," said Melissa Slater, whose younger sister was 18 at the time of the crash. Shania died days later in hospital.

"It's almost like we told you so," said her sister after hearing the allegations.

Fallows, the court heard in 2017, had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit and was driving without a licence or insurance following a prior impaired driving conviction in 2010, for which he received a 12-month driving prohibition.

He was granted full parole three years ago.

As part of his parole conditions set out in August 2021, Fallows, whom the parole board said has a history of substance abuse, was not to consume alcohol or drugs or be found in a bar, beer store or LCBO. He's also barred from contacting Slater's family.

Shania Slater can be seen in this undated photo. (handout)

In granting his full parole, the board said the conditions were necessary to support Fallows' continued sobriety and mitigate his risk of reoffending.

The court heard during the trial that Fallows moved Shania's prone body to make it appear as if she was behind the wheel of the pickup truck after it crashed into the median that night.

Fallows was ordered to perform counselling for substance abuse and was deemed a low risk to reoffend.

Fallows had been driving on the highway with the Orillia teen after a night of partying with friends when he lost control of his truck.

Slater's family hopes the parole board keeps Fallows behind bars this time.

"He's not learning his lesson, and he's not taking it seriously, and maybe this time after they put him in jail for hopefully a longer period of time," said Melissa Slater. "Maybe he'll start to get the hint that, you know, you need to listen to the law, and things are going happen if you don't."

Fallows is scheduled to make his next appearance by video from jail in Penetanguishene in a week.

The allegations against him have not been tested in court.