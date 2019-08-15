

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Barrie Police arrested a Bracebridge man after surrounding an apartment building with guns drawn on Wednesday evening.

Officers were seen entering the building on Duckworth Street, just north of Grove Street around 8 p.m. with rifles.

Simcoe County paramedics confirm one person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The victim was treated and released.

Barrie Police say an edged weapon was involved.

They say it was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

The 20-year-old accused is facing two counts of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He has been released from custody with a future court date.