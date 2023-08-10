Man clocked doing 127 km/h in a 50 km/h zone busted in Chatsworth

Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an Oakville resident with stunt driving on Highway 10.

OPP stopped a car on Tuesday shortly before 11 p.m. after it was observed travelling 127 km/h in a 50 km/hr zone.

A 39-year-old Oakville man was charged with stunt driving and excessive speed.

The driver is also facing a 30-day licence suspension, and their vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.

The driver has a court date at the Provincial Offences Court in Owen Sound on Sept. 20.