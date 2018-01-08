

CTV Barrie





A man claiming to have a gun robbed an Orillia convenience store late Sunday night.

The man entered the Memorial Avenue Mac’s store, at around 10:30 p.m. The OPP say the man demanded cash and told the clerk that he had a gun.

The man then fled the scene on foot and was last seen on Barrie Road.

The suspect is described as being white and about six feet tall. He was seen wearing dark pants, a dark coat, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.