Featured
Man claiming to have a gun barricaded himself in Orillia home: OPP
Central region OPP headquarters can be seen in Orillia, Ont. on Wednesday. Sept. 27, 2017. (Rob Cooper/ CTV Barrie)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 29, 2018 11:29AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 29, 2018 3:45PM EDT
Police in Orillia say they have arrested a man who barricaded himself in a home, claiming to have a gun.
OPP say they were called to a residential street in Orillia to arrest a man Wednesday night.
Officers say the man refused to co-operate and told them he had a gun.
Police say they called in a tactics and response team, an emergency response team and other specialized units to handle the situation.
They say the man was arrested around 4:30 a.m. today without incident.
He has been charged with public mischief.