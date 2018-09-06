

CTV Barrie





Police in York Region have laid charges against a man accused of posing as a lawyer in Georgina.

They believe he may have defrauded a number of victims.

The 60-year-old man is accused of meeting a 72-year-old woman on an online dating site and offered to represent her in court on a legal matter. She agreed and began to pay cash for his legal services, which she says she never actually received.

After paying more than $3000, the victim became suspicious and called police.

Enrico Cagnotti was later arrested by Toronto police on an unrelated matter and faces charges including fraud and breach of probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police.

Cagnotti is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on September 12.