BARRIE -- A 25-year-old Owen Sound man is facing several charges after OPP stopped him in Georgian Bluffs Wednesday morning.

Police clocked the man’s truck doing 150 km/hr in an 80 zone along Highway 6 north of Springmount.

There were three other passengers in the truck.

The driver has been charged with stunt driving, impaired driving and driving with liquor and cannabis readily available.