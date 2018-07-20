Featured
Man charged with stunt driving in Cookstown
File picture of South Simcoe Police conducting radar in Cookstown, Ont. (Heather Butts/CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, July 20, 2018 7:19PM EDT
A 44-year-old man has had his license suspended for allegedly driving 82km/h over the posted speed limit in Cookstown.
Police say they were conducting radar on Church Street when they clocked the driver going 122km/h in a 40km/hr community safe zone just after 3 p.m. on Friday.
The driver has been charged with stunt driving and speeding.
His corvette has been impounded.