

CTV Barrie





A 44-year-old man has had his license suspended for allegedly driving 82km/h over the posted speed limit in Cookstown.

Police say they were conducting radar on Church Street when they clocked the driver going 122km/h in a 40km/hr community safe zone just after 3 p.m. on Friday.

The driver has been charged with stunt driving and speeding.

His corvette has been impounded.