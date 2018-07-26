

An Angus man has been charged with stunt driving for allegedly travelling 55 km/h over the posted limit just before the lunch hour.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers were conducting radar on Mill Street in Angus on Wednesday when a Ford Focus allegedly sped past a group of vehicles at 105km/h in a 50km/h zone.

The 22-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving, had his license suspended and had his car impounded.