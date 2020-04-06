BARRIE -- A 34-year-old Wasaga Beach man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly striking a pedestrian and another vehicle Friday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened on River Road West before 4:00 pm April 3rd.

After the alleged incidents, police say the man took off.

He was later located on the same road and taken in custody by members of the Huronia West OPP.

Police say he is now facing criminal code charges of:

CC 320.13(1) - Dangerous operation

CC 320.14(1)(a) - Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

CC 320.14(1)(b) - Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

CC 320(16)(1) - Failure to stop after an accident (two counts)

He’ll be in a Collingwood courtroom later this month to answer to the charges.