A Bradford man who was hired to do work in a house is accused of sexually assaulting the homeowner.

South Simcoe Police say the homeowner claims she was assaulted and threatened by the worker on Wednesday.

Police arrested and charged the 49-year-old man with sexual assault, assault, and uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death.

They say the victim did not require medical treatment.

Police encourage residents to protect themselves and their property by being vigilant when hiring anyone to do work in a home.