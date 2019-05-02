

Police have arrested a 23-year-old Toronto man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in East Gwillimbury.

The accused faces a second-degree murder charge for the death of Alex Perlmutter of Sunderland, Ont.

Police found the victim’s lifeless body in a church parking lot in Whitchurch-Stouffville on March 27.

An investigation determined the victim had been shot in a parking lot at Queensville Side Road and Highway 48 and then driven to the church parking lot where police found his body.

Last summer, Perlmutter was accused of stealing three animals from the Elmvale Jungle Zoo.

Perlmutter was charged, along with another man, in connection with the theft of a lemur, monkey and tortoise. Two of the animals were recovered while the tortoise was still missing as of October 2018.

Police believe three men were seen driving a dark-coloured SUV from the area where Perlmutter was gunned down. Investigators say they have recovered the suspect vehicle.

The descriptions of the other two suspects are vague, police only describing them both as black men.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.