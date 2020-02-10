BARRIE -- A 29-year-old man is charged with manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death following the overdose of a man from the North Bay area.

Ontario Provincial Police recently laid the charges after 32-year-old Andrew Duquette was found dead at a house on Marina Road in East Ferris Township, southeast of North Bay, on August 15, 2019.

According to a media release, the OPP has investigated 34 occurrences where charges have been laid for manslaughter and/or criminal negligence causing death in relation to fatal overdoses since 2016.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a North Bay courtroom on Tuesday.