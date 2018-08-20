

A 21-year-old Toronto man faces several charges in connection with a fatal crash in Richmond Hill that left a 21-year-old woman dead.

York Regional Police say the man was arrested at the scene and transported to hospital with minor injuries following the collision on Sunday night.

The crash happened on Bayview Avenue near Woodriver Street and involved a Toyota Camry and Chevrolet Cruz.

The 22-year-old driver of the Cruz was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Crews arrived to find the passenger unresponsive. She died of her injuries.

The Toronto man has been charged with several offenses including impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm and refusing to provide a breath sample.

The accused is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Monday in Newmarket.