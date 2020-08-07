BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police have charged a man for allegedly hitting an officer during a traffic stop in Gravenhurst.

It happened Tuesday afternoon along Ferguson Rd.

Police say an officer pulled a driver over for not having plates properly attached. As the officer approached the vehicle on foot, two passengers allegedly jumped out and ran, while the driver sped off, hitting the officer.

OPP tracked the vehicle down with two passengers still inside, but the driver was gone. With the help of the canine unit, police also located the passengers who had bolted. It took until Thursday to find the driver.

The alleged driver, a 43-year-old Orillia man, faces charges including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, flight from police, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

One of the passengers who ran off was charged under an outstanding warrant.

The officer suffered minor injuries that were treated at the scene by paramedics.