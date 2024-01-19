Man charged with drugs and impairment in Tiny Twp.

Police were called to a minor collision on Baseline Road in the Tiny Township on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a pickup truck in the ditch of the northbound lane while another vehicle was attempting to pull it out.

While in conversation with the driver of the pickup, the investigating officer noted the smell of alcohol.

The driver provided a roadside breath sample and was arrested due to the reading. There were no injuries reported, and the collision involved only the pickup. The driver was transported to the detachment to provide further breath samples.

While there, the driver was searched, and a small package of a white powder, believed to be cocaine, was located and seized by officers.

As a result of this investigation, a 39-year-old Tiny man faces charges, including the operation of a vehicle with a blood/alcohol reading of over 80 milligrams and possession of cocaine.

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on February 1.

When charged with impaired driving, the driver's license is suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle they were operating is impounded for seven days.