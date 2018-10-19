

A 23-year-old Markham man has been charged with impaired driving after a serious collision that closed Highway 7 in Markham for nearly five hours on Friday.

York Regional Police say an SUV clipped a tractor-trailer around 2:30 a.m. on Commerce Valley Drive, damaging both vehicles.

The driver of the SUV was allegedly under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision.

“We are concerned that the recent legalization of recreational cannabis will result in more incidents of impaired driving,” said York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe. “We are urging anyone that has used cannabis, any other type of drug, or consumed alcohol, to not get behind the wheel.”

The Markham man has been charged with multiple offences including impaired driving by drug and dangerous operation of a vehicle.