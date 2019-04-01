

The Canadian Press





A man charged with child luring in Toronto has a connection to Barrie, and police are concerned there may be more victims across the country.

Police allege 31-year-old Peter Kirkeby communicated online with many people, including children.

They say he allegedly offered money and gifts to entice children for a sexual encounter.

Police say Kirkeby asked people to have sex with a child for money.

They also say he purportedly shared images that show the sexual exploitation of children.

Kirkeby was arrested and charged in 2015 by Toronto police relating to a child pornography investigation, at that time he was living in Barrie.

Last year, he was found guilty of charges related to child pornography, prostitution, and drug offences. He was given three years’ probation and 200 hours of community service.

Kirkeby is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday to answer to the new charges.

- With files from CTV Barrie