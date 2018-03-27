Featured

Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018
A Sutton man has been charged for allegedly having “inappropriate conversations” with a child on social media.
Kawartha Lakes OPP says the parent of a 12-year-old girl contacted officers about the conversations posted online.
The alleged conversations involved a 44 year old. On Monday, the OPP arrested and charged the man with luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunications.
The accused was held for a bail hearing in Lindsay.