Man charged with being drug and alcohol impaired in Orangeville, Ont.

Dufferin OPP charged a 29-year-old Orangeville man with impaired driving.

Police say the accused was drug and alcohol impaired.

On Wednesday night, officers say they received a call regarding a possible impaired driver in the area of Highway 10 and Broadway in Orangeville.

The man was also charged with resisting a peace officer, driving under suspension and failing to have insurance.

Police say the driver's car was impounded for seven days, and his driver's licence was suspended for 90 days following the charge.

The man is scheduled to attend court in Orangeville in May.