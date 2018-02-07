

CTV Barrie





Barrie police have made an arrest in connection to a home invasion and shooting in the city's east end last spring.

Police responded to a shooting on Gunn Street back on April 10, 2017. Officers found a 60-year-old man with serious, but non-life threatening injuries following an altercation.

Investigators say two suspects broke into the home and the victim was shot during the altercation.

Police have arrested and charged Jahmyle Johnson, 26, of Toronto with attempted murder and robbery.

He appeared in bail court on Tuesday and remains in custody.

A second suspect remains outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Homicide Unit at 705-725-7025 ext. 2160 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).