Man charged with attempted murder after OPP officer is seriously injured

Provincial police charged a man with attempted murder and arrested another man just days after an incident left an officer with injuries in Caledon.

Police say officers were investigating a call about a suspicious vehicle on Tundra Road Monday morning.

They say one officer was speaking with the vehicle's occupants when they quickly drove off.

The OPP says the officer suffered serious injuries.

Police arrested two individuals on Thursday with assistance from the street crime, K9, emergency response and physical surveillance units.

A 26-year-old of no fixed address is charged with attempted murder, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, flight from a peace officer, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The second individual, a 23-year-old man of no fixed address, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The two accused were held in police custody to await a bail hearing in Orangeville.