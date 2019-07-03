

CTV Barrie





A Barrie man has been charged weeks after the wheel on his vehicle became dislodged and struck another vehicle travelling on Highway 400.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted on Wednesday that the 56-year-old man faces a ‘detached part’ charge.

A 29-year-old Barrie woman suffered serious facial injuries after the wheel smashed her windshield on June 12 while she was driving along the highway just north of Highway 89. She had to be airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto.

The man charged is a Toronto police officer who was off duty at the time of the incident.