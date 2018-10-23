

Investigators are looking into an assault that happened in Orillia that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.

OPP say a 43-year-old Orillia man has been charged with aggravated assault following an incident on High Street just before 7 p.m. on October 17.

Police have issued a warrant for a second man wanted n connection with the assault, a 32-year-old Orillia man.

Investigators say this was an isolated incident.