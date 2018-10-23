Featured
Man charged in serious assault in Orillia, another man wanted in connection
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 3:58PM EDT
Investigators are looking into an assault that happened in Orillia that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.
OPP say a 43-year-old Orillia man has been charged with aggravated assault following an incident on High Street just before 7 p.m. on October 17.
Police have issued a warrant for a second man wanted n connection with the assault, a 32-year-old Orillia man.
Investigators say this was an isolated incident.