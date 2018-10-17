Featured
Man charged in connection with serious head-on crash in June
A 20-year-old Barrie man has been charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm following a serious head-on collision back in June in New Tecumseth.
Four people were injured in the crash on June 8 along a stretch of the 5th Line between Tottenham Road and Sideroad 10 shortly before 1 a.m.
A 20-year-old woman had to be transported to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.
Three 19-year-old men in the other vehicle were also seriously injured.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court next month.