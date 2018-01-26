

CTV Barrie





Police have arrested an Orangeville man in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a teenager in the summer of 2011.

A woman filed a complaint with Orangeville police on Thursday, saying she was the victim of inappropriate touching. She told investigators that she was 15 years old when the incident took place.

Officers later arrested a 41-year-old man. He has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual exploitation.

The accused will appear in court next month.