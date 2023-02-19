Man charged in connection to robbery in Owen Sound

Owen Sound police have charged a man in connection to a robbery at a bank on Saturday.

Police say a man entered a bank in the afternoon while wearing a mask, approached a teller and handed them a note demanding cash.

According to police, the note said the man intended to hurt someone if the money wasn't given to him.

Owen Sound Police say the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot without injuring anyone during the robbery.

Three hours later, officers found and arrested a suspect at a nearby home, recovering stolen items and cash during their search.

A 37-year-old man is charged with robbery, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, uttering threats and possession of property obtained by crime.