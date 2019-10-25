Featured
Man charged for allegedly driving nearly double the speed limit
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 6:27AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 25, 2019 11:40AM EDT
South Simcoe police say a 34-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly driving at nearly twice the speed limit in Innisfil.
They say officers clocked the man travelling at 157 kilometres an hour in an 80-kilometre zone on a side road yesterday afternoon.
The man from Lefroy was charged with stunt driving, speeding and careless driving.
He also had his car impounded and his license suspended for a week.