South Simcoe police say a 34-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly driving at nearly twice the speed limit in Innisfil.

They say officers clocked the man travelling at 157 kilometres an hour in an 80-kilometre zone on a side road yesterday afternoon.

The man from Lefroy was charged with stunt driving, speeding and careless driving.

He also had his car impounded and his license suspended for a week.