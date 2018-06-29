Featured
Man charged for alleged sexual assault on minor in Parry Sound: police
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 29, 2018 12:21PM EDT
PARRY SOUND -- A Mississauga man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Parry Sound.
Provincial police say the 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening in the northern Ontario town.
They say the man faces one count of sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference and possession of 30 grams of marijuana.
They say a bail hearing will take place in Parry Sound, but provided no further details.