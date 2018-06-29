

The Canadian Press





PARRY SOUND -- A Mississauga man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Parry Sound.

Provincial police say the 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening in the northern Ontario town.

They say the man faces one count of sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference and possession of 30 grams of marijuana.

They say a bail hearing will take place in Parry Sound, but provided no further details.