

The Canadian Press





PERTH COUNTY, Ont. - Provincial police say a man has been charged after he used a case of beer as a substitute for a booster seat for a two-year-old.

OPP say they stopped a sedan on a road in the town of Atwood, Ont., around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

They say officers observed the toddler seated on a 30-can case of beer.

Police say the 22-year-old driver was charged with failing to ensure that a toddler is properly secured in a vehicle.

Police also say family and children services were notified.