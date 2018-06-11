

CTV Barrie





A Toronto man has been charged with assault after four Orillia schools were put into hold and secure last week.

Two men and a woman were injured by an edged weapon during a fight in the area of Matchedash Street North on Thursday afternoon. The suspect fled before police arrived on scene.

As a precaution, Orillia Secondary School, Twin Lakes Secondary School, Orchard Park Public School and Lions Oval Public School were placed under a hold and secure.

The three people injured in the fight refused medical treatment.

A 31-year-old Toronto man was arrested over the weekend and charged with two counts of assault with a weapon.

He will appear in court on Wednesday.