Man charged after three injured in Orillia fight
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 11, 2018
A Toronto man has been charged with assault after four Orillia schools were put into hold and secure last week.
Two men and a woman were injured by an edged weapon during a fight in the area of Matchedash Street North on Thursday afternoon. The suspect fled before police arrived on scene.
As a precaution, Orillia Secondary School, Twin Lakes Secondary School, Orchard Park Public School and Lions Oval Public School were placed under a hold and secure.
The three people injured in the fight refused medical treatment.
A 31-year-old Toronto man was arrested over the weekend and charged with two counts of assault with a weapon.
He will appear in court on Wednesday.