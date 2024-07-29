Man charged after smashing windows of 2 different Barrie businesses
Barrie police arrested and charged an individual after he shattered the windows of two different businesses in Barrie.
On Sunday, officers were called to the Dollarama located at 60 Dunlop Street East.
Within 12 minutes of receiving the call from employees, police were able to find the suspect in question.
Last Tuesday, the same male was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 after police say he threw a rock through the window of Anne’s Variety on 68 Dunlop Street West.
The entire incident was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV).
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
While police were reviewing Tuesday's footage, the suspect returned to the front of the store, where he was arrested without incident.
Sunday's investigation was intensified by the second report of a broken window at the Dunlop Convenience.
This business was directly across the street from the original call for service. After reviewing the CCTV, it was determined by police that the male in custody was also responsible for breaking that window.
Both incidents captured on camera showed the man striking the windows with an object that belonged to him.
The accused has been charged with two additional counts of mischief under $5,000 and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gunmen on jet skis open fire at rival drug dealer at a beach in Cancun, killing a 12-year-old boy
Gunmen riding jet skis opened fire at a rival drug dealer on a beach in the resort town of Cancun, killing a 12-year-old boy before fleeing, Mexican authorities said.
Report reveals widespread discrimination at highest level of Canada's public service
A group of workers' rights organizations is calling for the removal of top executives in the federal public service, after an internal audit obtained through an Access to Information request revealed a workplace culture of racial stereotyping, micro-aggressions, and verbal violence within the Privy Council Office.
Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in swimming
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh is the Olympic champion in the women's 400-metre individual medley.
How much does King Charles III make from his billion-dollar Duchy?
When King Charles III ascended to the throne, he gave up the billion-dollar estate he had been in possession of for 70 years, but financial disclosures show he generated a $48-million surplus last year.
How E. coli got in daycare meat loaf, sickening hundreds, may never be known: report
A report into a massive E. coli outbreak at Calgary child-care facilities that saw hundreds fall ill says it was likely tied to meat loaf at one meal, but how it got there can’t be determined for sure.
2 children dead and 9 people injured in stabbings in northwest England, police say
A stabbing at a children's dance class in northwest England on Monday killed two children and injured nine other people, police said. A 17-year-old boy was arrested and a knife seized after the bloody attack, police said.
Northern lights may be visible again in parts of Canada, the U.S. this week
Stargazers may have another chance to see the northern lights over the next few days in Canada and parts of the United States.
Ashley Callingbull becomes first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada
Ashley Callingbull became the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.
FBI turns to Trump to seek answers into assassination attempt
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to be interviewed by the FBI as part of an investigation into his attempted assassination in Pennsylvania earlier this month, a special agent said on Monday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Stabbing in Uptown Waterloo sends man, young girl to hospital
Police say a 28-year-old has serious injuries after a stabbing in Uptown Waterloo on Friday night.
-
Timeline of Waterloo Region’s plan to purchase Wilmot Township properties
In early March, a group of landowners in Wilmot Township discovered the Region of Waterloo wanted to purchase 770 acres of land for, what it called, future "shovel-ready projects."
-
'Barricaded person' prompts heavy police presence in Kitchener neighbourhood
Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Bent Willow Drive and Old Maple Lane in Kitchener.
London
-
Driver loses control and collides with building on Hamilton Road
A driver that lost control on Hamilton Road, just west of Dorchester Road in Thames Centre yesterday evening is now facing a careless driving charge.
-
Property owner killed in Elgin County tractor accident
On Monday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a rural property on Walnut Line east of Willey Road, outside of Iona.
-
St. Thomas EV plant full power ahead after plant in eastern Ontario halts construction
EV battery component manufacturer Umicore has put the brakes on construction of its new plant in eastern Ontario, but construction at St. Thomas’ Volkswagen battery plant shows no signs of slowing down.
Windsor
-
No impact and no worry: Auto analysts weigh-in on European company decision to pause building an EV battery factory in Ontario
Umicore has decided to reassess their battery materials business, citing “significant worsening of the EV market”.
-
Team Canada’s World Juniors tear up the rink at WFCU Centre
Spectators took advantage of an opportunity to see some of the best junior hockey players in Canada and the world exhibit their skills on the ice at the WFCU Centre.
-
Man arrested in connection to kidnapping investigation
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a man following a kidnapping investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police lay impaired driving charges against man who ran from party bus crash
A 35-year-old man has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving after fleeing the scene of a crash in Sudbury's Valley area on foot.
-
Do you know this person? Timmins police seeking help identifying suspect
Timmins Police Service is investigating a weapons incident at Albert’s Hotel on Mountjoy Street South that occurred Sunday evening.
-
Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in swimming
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh is the Olympic champion in the women's 400-metre individual medley.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Inquest explores challenges of remote health care after death of First Nations woman
A coroner's inquest into the death of a First Nations woman that opened Monday is expected to shed light on the challenges of delivering health care in remote communities.
-
Boaters stranded on Lake Superior rescued in northern Ontario
Three people were rescued Sunday in northern Ontario after a boat ran aground on Lake Superior during thick fog and high winds, police say.
-
Northern Ont. boater charged with impaired driving during compliance check
Provincial police say a man was charged with impaired driving during a compliance check at a northern Ontario beach Sunday afternoon and clarify when you are legally allowed to consume alcohol on a boat.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo reducing O-Train service to every 10 minutes during midday periods this fall
The OC Transpo website says starting Aug. 26, the Confederation Line will run every 10 minutes at stations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. Peak-period service will continue to be every 5 minutes, according to OC Transpo.
-
Carol Anne Meehan, former Ottawa councillor, news anchor announces bid for federal Conservative candidacy
Former Ottawa city councillor and media personality Carol Anne Meehan has announced she is seeking to become a Conservative candidate in the next federal election.
-
EF1 tornado leaves 32 km path of damage near Perth, Ont. last week
An EF1 tornado with winds of 150 km/h touched down southwest of Perth, Ont. last week, causing damage along a 39 km path.
Toronto
-
Suspect charged with kidnapping as police search for missing woman from York Region
Police north of Toronto have charged a suspect with kidnapping as the search continues for a woman who investigators say went missing under 'suspicious circumstances.'
-
Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in swimming
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh is the Olympic champion in the women's 400-metre individual medley.
-
Several Toronto parking fines will more than triple starting August 1
The fines for a long list of parking offences in Toronto will increase starting Thursday.
Montreal
-
Family rents Quebec woman's pool on app without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
-
'Extended heat wave' as temperatures rise in Montreal
A special weather statement has been issued for Montreal due to a 'hot and humid air mass' that is 'currently affecting the province of Quebec.'
-
'We're over the moon': Pointe-Claire Diving Club celebrates alum's bronze medal
Nathan Zsombor-Murray's journey began at the Pointe-Claire Diving Club. His bronze medal win sent shockwaves through his old stomping grounds.
Atlantic
-
'Somebody out there knows what happened to Justin': Dozens search for missing Cape Breton man
Dozens of people joined a search for a missing Cape Breton man near a highway exit on Monday morning.
-
Driver seriously injured after fleeing from police, crashing car: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says it is investigating a crash following an attempted traffic stop near Liverpool, N.S., early Saturday morning.
-
Dalhousie closes Halifax campuses over 'safety concerns' with pro-Palestine encampment
Students and faculty who are participating in a pro-Palestinian encampment at Halifax's Dalhousie University are vowing to stay until their demands are met despite the school's notice to vacate its downtown campus.
Winnipeg
-
Monday Night Meteors: what you need to know about tonight’s meteor shower
Two meteor showers – the southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids – are expected to peak overnight.
-
Poilievre draws roaring crowd at ‘Axe the Tax’ rally in Winnipeg
Hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a date for the Elmwood-Transcona byelection, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre took to the stage in front of a jam-packed crowd at Canad Inns Club Regent in Winnipeg on Sunday afternoon.
-
'I'm honoured': Manitoba First Nation resident named Miss Indigenous Canada
A woman originally from a Manitoba First Nation is beaming with excitement after winning a pageant over the weekend.
Calgary
-
How E. coli got in daycare meat loaf, sickening hundreds, may never be known: report
A report into a massive E. coli outbreak at Calgary child-care facilities that saw hundreds fall ill says it was likely tied to meat loaf at one meal, but how it got there can’t be determined for sure.
-
Jasper Updates: Parks Canada says no fires still burning in town, fires still threaten community
All fires in the town of Jasper are out, officials have announced.
-
New feeder-main data received; outdoor water restrictions remain
Calgary remains under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions while the city examines new information about its recently repaired feeder main.
Edmonton
-
Jasper Updates: Parks Canada says no fires still burning in town, fires still threaten community
All fires in the town of Jasper are out, officials have announced.
-
Man charged in crash that killed 3-year-old in south Edmonton
A 30-year-old man has been charged in a south Edmonton crash that killed a three-year-old boy and injured his mother and sister in June.
-
How E. coli got in daycare meat loaf, sickening hundreds, may never be known: report
A report into a massive E. coli outbreak at Calgary child-care facilities that saw hundreds fall ill says it was likely tied to meat loaf at one meal, but how it got there can’t be determined for sure.
Regina
-
String of break-ins in southeast Sask. leads to 31 charges, 5 arrests
Saskatchewan RCMP have seemingly put an end to a string of break-ins that have occurred in the Alida, Sask. area over the past several months.
-
Pats name all-time leading scorer Dale Derkatch assistant general manager
The all-time leading scorer for the Regina Pats, Dale Derkatch has been named the teams' next assistant general manager.
-
Explosives, gun seized after Regina police catch stolen vehicle
A total of four people were charged after the driver of a stolen vehicle fled Regina police over the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
'He's playing stupid': Alberta contractor says Sask. RCMP accused him of impersonating police in Onion Lake
A private security company operating in Onion Lake Cree Nation has found itself embroiled in conflict this month after it says the RCMP accused its staff of impersonating police officers.
-
Saskatoon police say suspect smashed truck window to steal a gun after getting into fight
Saskatoon police say a 22-year-old man smashed the window of a vehicle to steal a firearm after getting into a fight early Monday morning.
-
Firefighters called to Saskatchewan Penitentiary over the weekend
Firefighters in Prince Albert were called to the Saskatchewan Penitentiary for a reported fire in the prison administration building on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. art dealer charged with fraud after police seize works worth millions
A Vancouver Island art dealer has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 after police seized hundreds of artworks valued in the tens of millions of dollars from a gallery near Victoria.
-
Wildfire smoke may be worse for your brain than other air pollution, study says
Wildfire smoke may be worse for brain health than other types of air pollution, according to new research linking it to an increased risk of dementia.
-
Plane crash kills 2 near Merritt, B.C.
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in British Columbia's Interior region on Sunday evening.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. art dealer charged with fraud after police seize works worth millions
A Vancouver Island art dealer has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 after police seized hundreds of artworks valued in the tens of millions of dollars from a gallery near Victoria.
-
Plane crash kills 2 near Merritt, B.C.
Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in British Columbia's Interior region on Sunday evening.
-
Coast Guard fines B.C. owner $13,500 after failure to remove 'hazardous' vessel
A British Columbia boat owner has been fined $13,500 after failing to remove the partially sunken vessel from a bay along the coast of Vancouver Island.