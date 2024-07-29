Man charged after smashing windows of 2 different Barrie businesses

Barrie police arrested and charged an individual after he shattered the windows of two different businesses in Barrie.

On Sunday, officers were called to the Dollarama located at 60 Dunlop Street East.

Within 12 minutes of receiving the call from employees, police were able to find the suspect in question.

Last Tuesday, the same male was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 after police say he threw a rock through the window of Anne’s Variety on 68 Dunlop Street West.

The entire incident was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV).

While police were reviewing Tuesday's footage, the suspect returned to the front of the store, where he was arrested without incident.

Sunday's investigation was intensified by the second report of a broken window at the Dunlop Convenience.

This business was directly across the street from the original call for service. After reviewing the CCTV, it was determined by police that the male in custody was also responsible for breaking that window.

Both incidents captured on camera showed the man striking the windows with an object that belonged to him.

The accused has been charged with two additional counts of mischief under $5,000 and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing.