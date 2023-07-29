Man charged after random knife attack in Barrie plaza

A 54-year-old man is in custody after two women were attacked by a man wielding a knife in a Barrie plaza Friday night.

Police responded to reports of a man who approached two different women at around 8 p.m. in a parking lot on Big By Point Road and Yonge Street. In the second incident, officers say the man brandished a knife and swung it.

Police say the woman's husband intervened, and a fight ensued before officers could arrive.

A 54-year-old man of no fixed address was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries and now faces charges of assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and failing to comply with a release order.